Allegiant Travel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.27. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

