Allegiant Travel Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average volume of 341 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.27. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.28) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 84.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.75.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
