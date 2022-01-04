Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ALGM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 25,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,165,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

