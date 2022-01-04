Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.71

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.71 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.43). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 32.25 ($0.43), with a volume of 12,653 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £206.98 million and a PE ratio of 80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.59.

Get Allergy Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allergy Therapeutics news, insider Peter Jensen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,553.29).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.