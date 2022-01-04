AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.