Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,215 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $62.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
