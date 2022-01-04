Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,215 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $62.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

