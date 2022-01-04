Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,927.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,806.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

