ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of BATS:ACES opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06.

