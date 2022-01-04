Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Alteryx stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 797,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,262. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alteryx by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

