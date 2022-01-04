Altius Renewable Royalties’ (ARR) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$13.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

TSE:ARR traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.94. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,017. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

