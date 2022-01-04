Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.76 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

