Altus Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 70,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 95.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $55,100,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

