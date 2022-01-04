Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

