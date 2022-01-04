Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

