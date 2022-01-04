Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 935 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

