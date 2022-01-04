Altus Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $243,580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

