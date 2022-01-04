Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $329.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 353.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.44. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,227 shares of company stock worth $4,463,271 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.