Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lantheus by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

