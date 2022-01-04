Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,861 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

