Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,450 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of PLAY opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

