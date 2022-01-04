Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

