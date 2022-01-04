Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,904,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 432,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

