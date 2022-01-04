American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $11.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.14 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $41.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.37 billion to $42.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.96 billion to $48.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 64,961 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 51.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in American Express by 103.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $173.54. The stock had a trading volume of 345,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.