American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

American Express has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AXP opened at $168.21 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

