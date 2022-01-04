Americana Partners LLC Buys 16,347 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,208. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

