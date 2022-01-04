Americana Partners LLC Buys 3,361 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.39. 11,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.66 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.