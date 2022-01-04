Americana Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 597.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,174,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.43. The company had a trading volume of 397,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.36. The company has a market cap of $738.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

