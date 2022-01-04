Americana Partners LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 3.9% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 265,256 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,830. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.