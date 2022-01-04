Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock remained flat at $$106.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 81,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

