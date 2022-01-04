Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,634 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel by 10.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 92,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 599,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 54,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 380,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.