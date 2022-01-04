Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $355.00 to $365.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $312.36 and last traded at $312.30, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.26.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

