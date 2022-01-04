Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

