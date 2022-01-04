Analysts Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 384.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 143,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HALL opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
