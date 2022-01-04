Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post sales of $223.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $882.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $930.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $943.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 290,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

