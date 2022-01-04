Analysts Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.85 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

MTZ traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.08. 25,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

