Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $515.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $519.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,653,007 shares of company stock worth $38,090,199 and have sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $80,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

