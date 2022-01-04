Analysts Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 508.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.