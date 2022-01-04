Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post sales of $11.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $43.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 million to $43.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.82 million, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $66.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

