Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 131,193 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 636,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 121.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 498,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 272,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

