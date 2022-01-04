Analysts Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

