Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WSC stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

