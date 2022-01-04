Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.