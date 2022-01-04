Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $141.21

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $154.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,188.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.68. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $157.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

