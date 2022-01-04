Analysts Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.
In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.
New Jersey Resources Company Profile
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.