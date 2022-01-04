Analysts Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Target Price at $42.75

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

