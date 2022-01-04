Analysts Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target at $18.00

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEXXY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $15.82 on Friday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

