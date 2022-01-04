Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) PT at $9.54

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRB. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,003 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,252. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

