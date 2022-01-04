Analyzing BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) and BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonendo and BIOLASE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIOLASE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sonendo presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 236.79%. BIOLASE has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 383.38%. Given BIOLASE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BIOLASE is more favorable than Sonendo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE $22.78 million 2.85 -$16.83 million ($0.15) -2.83

Sonendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIOLASE.

Profitability

This table compares Sonendo and BIOLASE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonendo N/A N/A N/A BIOLASE -48.22% -74.97% -35.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of BIOLASE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of BIOLASE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. The Diode systems perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

