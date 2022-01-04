Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nephros and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nephros currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 126.03%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% OraSure Technologies -4.61% -2.70% -2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nephros and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 7.32 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -16.11 OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.63 -$14.92 million ($0.15) -57.73

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nephros beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

