Anglo Pacific Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON APF opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.79. The stock has a market cap of £292.45 million and a PE ratio of -79.29. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.75), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($145,398.19). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($38,808.79). Insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

