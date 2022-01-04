Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anima in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

