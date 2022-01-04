APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. APA has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

