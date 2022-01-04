APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) rose 4.4% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 74,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,581,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in APA by 1,385.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in APA by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,520,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

